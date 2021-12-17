Scottish Government gives £25m boost to ‘innovative’ community projects

Money from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will go to a variety of initiatives.

Katrine Bussey
Friday 17 December 2021 00:01
The Scottish Government is providing £25 million of funding to ‘innovative’ projects (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government is providing £25 million of funding to ‘innovative’ projects (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Government grants totalling £25 million are set to help “innovative” projects aimed at tackling inequalities and creating more “vibrant” communities.

Ministers have pledged the funds to 22 different initiatives across Scotland, including plans to transform a disused historic building in Renfrewshire into the country’s first theatre designed for young people.

Money from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will also go to support a £4 million technology hub in Shawfield, Glasgow, and a skills and innovation centre in East Kilbride.

These innovative projects demonstrate the powerful role those in our communities can have in helping to transform their town centres

Community wealth minister Tom Arthur

Meanwhile, funding of £2 million will help bring in investment totalling £14.6 million to create a new hub in Edinburgh that will provide a nursery, library, workshops for new businesses, alongside several affordable homes and a revamped community arts centre.

Recommended

Overall the projects being supported could provide as many as 3,000 jobs, training and volunteering opportunities, while also helping to reduce local carbon emissions, the Scottish Government said.

Community wealth minister Tom Arthur said: “The last few years have been tough for us all but many of Scotland’s communities have been more impacted than others.

“The latest projects to benefit from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund are working to tackle inequalities and create vibrant town centres and neighbourhoods.

“By securing investment from this £25 million fund, these innovative projects demonstrate the powerful role those in our communities can have in helping to transform their town centres and neighbourhoods by investing in their future.”

He added: “The Scottish Government will do all it can to support projects that help create the fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland we all want to see.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in