National Care Service consultation shows ‘hunger for change’, says minister

Responses to the Government’s proposals for a National Care Service show there is a “hunger for change” in the system, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government has published responses to its consultation on the plans after almost 1,300 contributions were received.

Social Care Minister, Kevin Stewart, said they showed “huge enthusiasm” for changing the way care is delivered.

The Government has committed to introducing the new national service by the end of the current session of the Scottish Parliament

Kevin Stewart said there was ‘huge enthusiasm’ to change the way that care is delivered (Andrew Cowan/PA) (PA Media)

Last week, ministers were warned urgent improvements are needed in the social care sector which cannot wait for the new service.

An Audit Scotland report said the workforce was often undervalued and underpaid.

Mr Stewart said: “I am pleased so many individuals and organisations responded with huge enthusiasm to the consultation on the National Care Service, and I’d like to thank all of them for taking part.

“It is clear there is a real hunger for change, and many areas where the system can be improved, and that people want to see this change happen as quickly as possible.

“We will take all the views on board and I will publish an independent analysis of the responses shortly.

“We are committed to delivering a National Care Service by the end of this Parliament, ending the postcode lottery of care provision and ensuring everyone can get the care they need across the country.”

He continued: “Our ambition is to create a comprehensive community health and social care service that promotes quality and consistency of care and provides support for all.

“However, we are not waiting to act to enhance Scotland’s social care services, that’s why we invested £300 million to help deal with winter pressures, and we’re determined to go further.”

The Scottish Government says the consultation is the first part of its engagement process for designing the National Care Service.