Keith Brown hits out at UK Government after meetings snub during London trip

The Justice Secretary said five requests to meet UK ministers were either declined, ignored or had not been recorded.

Craig Paton
Tuesday 05 July 2022 17:09
Keith Brown made requests to five different ministers, resulting in no meetings (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Justice Secretary has attacked the UK Government after he was unable to meet with any ministers during a visit to London, despite making requests to five.

Keith Brown has said meetings with Home Secretary Priti Patel and defence minister Leo Docherty, which would have taken place, were declined.

While separate requests to meet Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab both went unanswered.

The Ministry of Defence, Mr Brown said, had no record of another meeting due to be held between the Justice Secretary and defence minister and former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Goldie.

It is completely unacceptable that our attempts to discuss a range of topics absolutely crucial to the people of Scotland with UK Government Ministers have been snubbed, rejected or fallen on deaf ears

Keith Brown, Justice Secretary

“It is completely unacceptable that our attempts to discuss a range of topics absolutely crucial to the people of Scotland with UK Government ministers have been snubbed, rejected or fallen on deaf ears,” Mr Brown said.

“Topics on the agenda for the various meetings included the impact on Scotland of new UK victims’ legislation, the future of defence industry jobs in Scotland and what can be further done to help former miners who have secured a historic pardon by the Scottish Government.

“The House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee recently published a report on Defence in Scotland, it’s the first in a series they’re working on. The report makes a specific recommendation for MoD to do better at engaging with the Scottish Government and Scottish local authorities.

“It shows what little priority the UK Government places on engaging with the Scottish Government on fundamental issues that affect Scottish peoples’ livelihoods and security at a time of heightened international tensions.”

