Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Law society warns of rise in miscarriages of justice as not proven scrapped

The Law Society of Scotland has criticised plans to scrap the not proven verdict in Tuesday’s Programme for Government.

Lauren Gilmour
Tuesday 06 September 2022 20:47
The Law Society of Scotland has warned scrapping the not proven verdict could lead to a rise in miscarriages of justice (PA)
The Law Society of Scotland has warned scrapping the not proven verdict could lead to a rise in miscarriages of justice (PA)
(PA Wire)

Legal professionals in Scotland say scrapping the not proven verdict could see a rise in miscarriages of justice.

The Law Society of Scotland said it is “deeply concerned” about Tuesday’s announcement.

Nicola Sturgeon told the chamber: “If approved by Parliament, this will be a change of truly historic significance in Scotland, and one firmly intended to improve access to justice for victims of crime.”

But Murray Etherington, president of the society, said making such a “fundamental change” must be done with the “upmost care and consideration” for the wider implications.

We are however deeply concerned that making such a fundamental change as removing the not-proven verdict must be done with the upmost care and consideration for the wider implications and to prevent an increased risk of miscarriages of justice

Murray Etherington, Law Society of Scotland

Recommended

He said: “It is in the interests of every citizen that we have a fair, just and accessible criminal justice system for all those involved.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the omission of a Legal Aid Bill in the Government’s legislative programme.

“Set against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, ensuring that those most in need can access legal support irrespective of their financial situation is more important now than ever.”

According to the society, talks on the issue are ongoing.

The Law Society also said it is “pleased” the Scottish Government is proposing a new Bill to reform legal services regulation.

Mr Etherington said: “Much of the current legislation is over 40 years old and is simply unfit for Scotland’s modern legal sector and the international market in which it now competes.

Recommended

“The system for handling legal complaints in particular is too slow, too complex, too expensive and needs urgent overhaul.

“This new legislation provides an opportunity to make real improvements which better protect the consumers and also allows the legal profession to thrive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in