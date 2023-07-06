No investigation into Scottish Government independence spending

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Advocate General for Scotland is not investigating the Scottish Government’s spending on independence, the PA news agency understands.

Lord Foulkes claimed in the House of Lords on Thursday Lord Stewart – the UK Government adviser on Scots Law – was looking into aspects of the Scottish Government’s spending.

However, it is understood this is not the case.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “It is up to the Scottish Government how it spends its record block grant in devolved areas.

“We have been consistently clear that we think that the priority for people in Scotland is halving inflation, tackling the NHS waiting times, ensuring energy security, and growing our economy across the whole of the UK.”

In an exchange in the Lords chamber on Thursday, Lord Foulkes said: “The Advocate General for Scotland has agreed, at my request, to instruct his officials to investigate ultra-vires expenditure by the Scottish Government.”

It is not clear why Lord Foulkes believes there to be a live investigation.

Labour peer Lord Foulkes has repeatedly raised the issue of Scottish Government spending on independence, most recently in relation to the appointment of Jamie Hepburn as minister for independence by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The issue also raised the ire of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who wrote to the UK’s most senior civil servant Simon Case to complain.

In a Holyrood committee earlier this year, the head of the civil service in Scotland – John Paul Marks – defended the appointment, saying the service “serves the Scottish Government and their priorities”.