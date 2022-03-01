Figures show 21 new Covid-19 deaths and almost 7,500 cases
A total of 10,768 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Scotland has recorded 21 new coronavirus deaths and 7,497 cases of the virus within the past 24 hours, latest data has revealed.
There were 1,191 people in hospitals on Monday with a recently confirmed Covid-19 case, of which 18 were in intensive care.
The Scottish Government said from March 1 the case definition had been updated to include reinfections.
It means the headline number of coronavirus cases and deaths now includes cases based on the first positive test as well as possible reinfections, where someone tests positive 90 days or more after their last positive test.
This includes 21 who have died within the past 24 hours after testing positive and 75 historic deaths as possible reinfections are now included from the start of the pandemic.
Some 4,436,511 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,157,929 have received their second dose and 3,434,063 have received a third dose or booster.
