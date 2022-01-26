Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.

Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.

But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.

A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and division”, but insisted more time is needed.

Stonewall a leading LGBT group, said EHRC’s statement was an attack on trans equality and said it is “deeply troubled” by the approach that the group is taking to trans people’s human rights.

“The EHRC is calling for further delays to legislation that our communities have been waiting on for many years,” the spokesperson said, and insisted that the Scottish Government has given “ample opportunity for consultation”.

A spokesperson for the charity said the comments “undermine EHRC’s core purpose of regulating, promoting and upholding human rights”.

The draft Gender Recognition Bill plans to reduce to six months the time it takes for transgender people to get a certificate recognising their gender.

Applicants would first have to live as their acquired gender for a minimum of three months before seeking a gender recognition certificate, with a further three-month period of “reflection” being required before this can be confirmed.

The reforms also seek to reduce the age at which someone can apply for a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16.