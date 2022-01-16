IT problem holds up Scotland’s daily coronavirus data

An IT problem has meant the Scottish Government has not been able to provide its usual coronavirus data on Sunday.

Figures for positive cases, deaths and vaccinations were affected by the issue.

These are not expected to be updated until Monday.

However, figures were available for people in hospital with coronavirus.

As of Saturday, there were 1,562 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 42 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government said: “Due to IT issues this morning, Public Health Scotland are unable to provide today’s Covid-19 cases, deaths and vaccination data.

“This issue is under investigation. 1,562 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is six more than the day before.”

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings are due to be eased on Monday, following an announcement by Nicola Sturgeon earlier in the week.

The limit of 500 spectators at large outdoor events will be lifted, meaning football and rugby fans will be able to return to stadiums.

On Saturday, public health expert Jillian Evans said the recent slowdown in Covid cases gave “cause for optimism”.

However, she said the NHS was “not out of the woods yet”.