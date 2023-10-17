Council tax to be frozen in Scotland next year, says First Minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Council tax in Scotland will be frozen next year, Humza Yousaf has announced in his speech to the SNP conference.

The Scottish Government had opened a consultation which could see council tax on the highest bands increased by between 7.5% and 22.5%.

However, addressing the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen on Tuesday for the first time as leader, the First Minister scrapped the plans.

“We have consulted on what level the council tax should be next year,” he said.

“And conference, we have reached our decision.

“I can announce to the people of Scotland that, next year, your council tax will be frozen.

“That’s the SNP delivering for people when they need it the most.”

The SNP has said since it came into power it favoured the reform of council tax, with the First Minister saying on Tuesday he will “re-energise” work on such changes.

But the Scottish Greens – the SNP’s partners in Government – have raised concerns about the impact of the freeze on services.

Ross Greer, the party’s finance spokesman, said: “We are concerned about the effect this freeze could have on already-strained frontline public services if it is not properly funded.

“Our local councils and people who rely on services like social care, schools and early years centres must not lose out as a result of this announcement.”