Scottish Government promises £4 million cash to help unpaid carers

A £4 million support package to help Scotland’s “essential” unpaid carers has been unveiled by the Government.

The funding was announced as social care minister, Kevin Stewart, highlighted the “vital role” of unpaid carers, who look after relatives and loved ones.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in “many additional pressures” for this group, the Scottish Government pledged cash to help the organisations and services that support them.

The bulk of the cash will go to local carers centres across Scotland, with £3 million being set aside to help them expand their work.

Unpaid carers play a vital role in society and I know the pandemic has placed many additional pressures on Scotland’s carers Social care minister Kevin Stewart

As well as this, £590,000 will go to expand services and support for unpaid carers looking after someone with dementia, while £377,000 will go towards paying for breaks for parents and families looking after disabled children and young people.

Meanwhile, £200,000 will go towards expanding the support given to young carers by the Young Scot organisation.

Mr Stewart said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role in society and I know the pandemic has placed many additional pressures on Scotland’s carers.

“The Scottish Government has always been committed to improving carers’ rights and providing them with the support and extra help they deserve.

“The local services and third sector organisations that have been supporting carers during the pandemic have been exceptional. I am pleased to be able to announce this additional funding to allow them to continue their essential work.”

He added: “This support for carers comes on top of the Carer’s Allowance Supplement, the first payment made by Social Security Scotland, which increased Carer’s Allowance for eligible Scottish carers by around 13% compared to carers in the rest of the UK.

“In addition to this uplift to Carer’s Allowance, we made extra Coronavirus Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments in June 2020 and in December 2021 to support eligible carers.”