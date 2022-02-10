Ministers promise standalone strategy to help unpaid carers

A new strategy to help Scotland’s unpaid carers deal with the “challenges” they face is to be published this spring.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart announced the plan as he insisted there is a “real appetite for change” in the way care is provided.

The Scottish Government has set out plans to set up a National Care Service, and more than three-quarters (77%) of those who responded to a consultation on the idea said they believe it could lead to more consistent service.

In addition, 72% of those who responded said the Scottish Government should be accountable for the delivery of social care, though a National Care Service.

Mr Stewart said ministers will “consider all views expressed in the consultation very carefully”.

But with work on a new Scotland-wide care service to take place over the course of this Parliament, he added the Government is “not waiting to act”.

He declared: “We are committed to acting now to improve things for people. I am therefore delighted to announce today that we will develop and publish a standalone carers’ strategy with a focus on Covid recovery and improving carer support in a meaningful and sustainable way.

“We will engage with unpaid carers about its scope and purpose in the coming months to inform its development.

“Our aim will be to draw on the knowledge and lived experience of unpaid carers so that the strategy is shaped by those who best understand the many challenges faced.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the government would ‘draw on the knowledge and lived experience of unpaid carers’. (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA

“We will seek to publish the strategy by late spring to provide a clear vision for how we will respond to the challenges faced by so many carers.”

More than 700 people and 575 organisations responded to the consultation on the National Care Service.

Many of them have a loved one in care, and social care workers also had their say.

Mr Stewart pledged: “We will continue to engage with people with lived experience of the service, whether they are people accessing care and support, their families, care workers or providers.

“The final scope of the National Care Service has not yet been concluded. Over the coming weeks, we will have the opportunity to reflect on these views of the public.

“We will then be in a position to bring forward the detailed plans for improvement to be undertaken over the course of this Parliament.”