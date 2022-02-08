Finance Secretary Kate Forbes ‘delighted’ to be pregnant

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said she is “absolutely delighted” to be expecting her first child.

The Finance and Economy Secretary, who married Ali MacLennan in July last year, said that “all being well” they were looking forward to a new addition to their family this summer.

Ms Forbes said she would be taking maternity leave from her role – and that she hoped she could show it is possible to combine a career in politics with a family.

She said: “My husband Ali and I are absolutely delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby later this year.

“All being well, we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member of the family in the summer.”

Her announcement comes ahead of Thursday’s debate on the Scottish Budget for 2022-23, with Ms Forbes accepting she has a “very busy few months”.

As well as focusing on the Budget she said she was also working on “supporting people through the cost of living crisis”.

The Finance Secretary added: “I will be taking maternity leave when the baby arrives – but I want to reassure constituents that my office will remain open, and my constituency team will continue to provide help and support, as normal, to the local residents of Skye Lochaber and Badenoch.

“I have an even deeper admiration for the thousands of women across the country who balance both work and personal responsibilities.

“There might be particular challenges with being a politician in the public eye, whilst combating the side effects of pregnancy, but it is an experience which is familiar to countless women.

“Politics, like many workplaces, is often not renowned for being a supportive environment for parents.

“Hopefully I can play a small part in changing that, and demonstrating that it is possible to have children and a career, with the right support in place.”