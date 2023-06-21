Scottish Government to publish further independence papers this summer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Scottish Government will publish more papers on the “positive case for independence” this summer.

Independence Minister Jamie Hepburn has said voters can expect more publications in the Scottish Government’s Building a New Scotland series.

Mr Hepburn said the Scottish Government is “scaling up” on its ambition to equip Scots with information on the country’s constitutional future.

A paper outlining the need for a written constitution for an independent Scotland was released earlier this week which would be ratified by a referendum, should Scotland become independent.

Mr Hepburn said Westminster was taking Scotland “in the wrong direction”, pointing to a fall in living standards, adding: “It is now more urgent than ever that people here are presented with a positive alternative.

“So, following the launch of the Scottish Government’s proposals for a written constitution in a modern Scotland, further papers in the Building a New Scotland series will be launched this summer, as we scale up our work to demonstrate a better future is possible as an independent country.

“Self-governance is normal, just look at the success of similarly sized European nations who have charted their own course and are both wealthier and more equal than the UK.

“The Scottish Government’s vision to build a greener, fairer and more progressive independent nation is at the forefront of Humza Yousaf’s leadership as Scotland’s First Minister.”

Earlier this week, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said using public money to campaign for independence was “completely the wrong priority” for Scotland and said it was “propaganda at the taxpayer’s expense”.

Mr Cameron added: “The public want both of Scotland’s governments to focus on their real priorities – the cost-of-living crisis and unacceptable NHS waiting times – rather than trying to break up the UK.

“In a desperate effort to hold his feuding, scandal-ridden party together, beleaguered Humza Yousaf is focusing on the only issue nationalists agree on, to the dismay of the majority of Scots.”

Scottish Labour constitution spokesman Neil Bibby said Mr Yousaf had been indulging in the “same old constitutional pipe-dreams”.