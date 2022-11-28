Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

The Scottish Tory letter comes as the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood could not legally legislate on a Scottish independence referendum.

Rebecca McCurdy
Monday 28 November 2022 15:10
First Minister, and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon said the next general election would be used as a ‘de facto referendum’ following the court ruling (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister, and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon said the next general election would be used as a ‘de facto referendum’ following the court ruling (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans.

It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval.

Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, has written to John-Paul Marks, permanent secretary to the Scottish Government, to assess whether the forecasted spend of £20 million on referendum preparation is “lawful”.

He accused the Scottish Government of using public funds for “party propaganda”.

Figures obtained by the Tories on Sunday revealed more than £1.5 million of taxpayer cash would be spent on civil servant salaries who are tasked to work on the independence brief.

Recommended

But in his letter to Mr Marks, the Tory MSPs wrote: “Given that the Supreme Court ruled that ‘the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence’, there is now significant uncertainty as to whether the forecast use of £20 million of taxpayer money on an issue that is not within the devolved competence of the Scottish Parliament is lawful.

“I am therefore seeking urgent clarification on whether this remains the position of the Scottish Government, and also to request that you seek a “ministerial direction” to settle this matter.”

After sending the letter to the senior civil servant, Mr Cameron said he struggled to see “any legal clarification for ministers to continue to lavish” the estimated £20 million.

He added: “That’s why I have written to the permanent secretary for clarification. I believe he has a legal duty to seek ‘ministerial direction’ on this because it looks as if the Scottish Government is allocating public money to something that is beyond its legislative competence.

“Nicola Sturgeon said her next step, after the Supreme Court’s judgment, was to try to turn the next general election into a ‘de facto referendum’.

“But that’s SNP strategy as a party – not a Scottish Government policy. There is no excuse for impartial civil servants to be deployed on party propaganda this way, and no reason for taxpayers’ money to be wasted on it.

Recommended

“In the midst of a global cost-of-living crisis and huge cuts being imposed by the SNP on key public services, it’s outrageous for ministers to spend money pushing for a referendum that most Scots don’t want.

“Now there are question marks over the legality of this approach too.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in