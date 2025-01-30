Lib Dems and Greens join Scottish Government in Waspi compensation call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Liberal Democrats and Greens north of the border have joined with the Scottish Government to call for compensation for Waspi women.

The parties co-signed a letter alongside Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville addressed to the Prime Minister and released on Thursday.

The UK Government last month ruled out providing compensation to women who were born in the 1950s and were impacted by the change in the state pension age, despite numerous Labour politicians – including the Prime Minister and Chancellor – supporting the plight of campaigners while in opposition.

Members across the chamber were clear that the delays and injustice our Waspi women have suffered must end Shirley-Anne Somerville

It comes after an ombudsman report recommended a £2,950 payout for each woman – which could amount to as much as £10.5 billion.

In the letter, co-signed by Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater and Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Mr Somerville said: “All MSPs in the Scottish Parliament were united with one voice that these women deserve compensation.

“Members across the chamber were clear that the delays and injustice our Waspi women have suffered must end and the UK Government must deliver on the PHSO recommendations.

“Therefore, in light of this unanimous vote I, along with the leaders of the Scottish Green Party and Scottish Liberal Democrats, urge you to reverse your position on this matter and deliver compensation immediately.

“It is time for the current UK Government to finally right the wrongs of the past and deliver justice for the Waspi women. I look forward to hearing from you on this matter.”

The Scottish Government claims the Scottish Labour leadership declined to co-sign the correspondence.

The UK Government announcement caused consternation among Labour members north of the border, including from Scottish leader Anas Sarwar who stressed the decision was “deeply disappointing”.

Speaking last month, Mr Sarwar said: “I can completely understand, and I believe I was one of the ones that campaigned with them, had photographs with them, I was right to do that, I was right to campaign with them.

“I continue to stand with them in the face of their injustice.

“I think where there is justified frustration is in the blanket no compensation position.”

In an interview with ITV Border, he added: “Given the public finances, I think a different way forward could have been found.”

The letter comes as SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn increased the pressure on the UK Government over the issue.

Mr Flynn was given permission this week – with the backing of 10 Labour MPs – to introduce a Bill seeking compensation for the women impacted.

A spokesman for the UK Government said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and have apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

“However, evidence showed only one in four people remember reading and receiving letters that they weren’t expecting and that by 2006 90% of 1950s-born women knew that the State Pension age was changing.

“Earlier letters wouldn’t have affected this. For these and other reasons the Government cannot justify paying for a £10.5 billion compensation scheme at the expense of the taxpayer.”