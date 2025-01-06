Labour MP urges Government to seize frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has urged the Government to stop “making policy on an imaginary future” and seize frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian war effort.

Blair McDougall said the frozen assets should be used in full to ensure Ukraine is victorious against Vladimir Putin.

The East Renfrewshire MP told the Commons debate: “Is there any conceivable situation where we and our international partners would unfreeze these assets that we hold and return them to Russia if Putin has not delivered the reparations he’s bound to pay?

“The second question is, is there any situation we can conceive of where Putin would voluntarily give up those reparations? I think if we’re honest, the answer to both those questions has to be no.

“So rather than making policy on an imaginary future that won’t come, and holding these funds in perpetuity, we should use them now, in full, in whole, when Ukraine needs them most.

“And if we are hung up on those legal arguments, as I say, collar a loan and leave the Kremlin a credit note, and let’s do that.

“The irony of this debate is we are at risk of having our own commitment to the international order preventing us from enforcing it. And the irony is, that Putin having stepped outside that international order is demanding the protection of it.

“We need to listen to the echoes of history as we enter this chamber and make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs in order to fight and win this war.”

We need to listen to the echoes of history as we enter this chamber and make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs in order to fight and win this war Blair McDougall

Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin, who brought forward the debate, argued there is a “clear legal pathway” to seizing the frozen assets.

The MP for Tunbridge Wells added: “States are able to take counter measures against other states if there have been grievous violations of international law, like genocidal abduction of children.”

Intervening, Labour MP Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) said: “Whilst no G7 nation has yet moved fully to seize Russian state assets, both Canada and the US have enacted legislation permitting this.

“So I wonder if (Mr Martin) would agree with me, that actually legislation on this matter is an important step forward?”

Mr Martin replied: “It became clear over the last month that the US has been quietly pushing its G7 allies, one assumes us as well, to take this step to investigate and to seek how to seize these assets and to send them to Ukraine.”

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty reiterated the Government’s “ironclad” commitment to Ukraine.

On sanction of Russian assets he said: “There have been many questions rightly raised about enforcement.

“I have been absolutely clear, as the Foreign Secretary has since coming into office, that we must have the necessary powers and tools to implement and enforce our sanctions regimes effectively.

“Strengthening the system is a top priority for this Government, and with the support of ministerial colleagues, I’ve launched a cross-government review to examine how we can make it easier for businesses to comply with sanctions, but also bringing the full force of law to bear on those who do not.”

He added: “We’ve often been the first mover, as has been rightly referenced, when it comes to vital lethal assistance, whether it’s Storm Shadow missiles or Challenger two tanks.”