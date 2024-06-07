Jump to content

In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

Labour politicians opted for high-vis during visits to a building site and a port.

PA Reporters
Friday 07 June 2024 16:56
SNP leader John Swinney, with parliamentary candidate Chris Stephens in the kitchens during their visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney, with parliamentary candidate Chris Stephens in the kitchens during their visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA) (PA Wire)

The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.

