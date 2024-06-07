In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.