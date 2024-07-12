Labour will drive ‘disappointed’ Scots to independence, claims defeated MP

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Labour Government will disappoint Scots and push them to supporting independence, an ousted MP has claimed.

Tommy Sheppard was among the wave of SNP MPs ousted at last week’s election, losing his Edinburgh East and Musselburgh seat to Labour and sparking what he said has to be a “time of reflection” for the party.

But despite the SNP dropping to just nine seats at Westminster – down from 48 at the last election – Mr Sheppard assured voters “we will be back”.

We will do better, and we will be back Tommy Sheppard

Voters may have voted for Labour to get rid of the Tories, he said in the Edinburgh Evening News, but disappointment with the policies of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration would see support for independence increase.

“For the SNP comes a time of reflection on what has been our worst result for 14 years,” he wrote.

“A very, very bad result. But we will learn from the experience.

“We will regroup and redeploy in the service of our country. We will do better, and we will be back.

“Above all we know that so many who share our belief in Scotland becoming a self-governing country lent their votes to Mr Starmer in desperation to get rid of the appalling Tory government.

“We know that unless Keir Starmer changes course on major issues like the two-child benefit cap, voters will again quickly be disappointed with Labour in government.

Deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party Dame Jackie Baillie said no politician should take Scottish voters for granted (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“At that point they will revisit the option of taking control of our own resources and destiny.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “No politician should take Scottish voters for granted – last week Scots voted for change, and now a Labour government is delivering it.

“Change does not happen with the flick of a switch, but Labour has already started work to cut bills, make work pay and grow Scotland’s economy.

“This is a government in the service of working people with Scottish Labour MPs at its heart.”