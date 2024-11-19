Scottish Labour pledges means-tested winter payment if it wins Holyrood election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Scottish Labour government would put in place a means-tested winter fuel payment equivalent north of the border if it is elected in 2026.

The UK Government drew ire from across the political spectrum in the summer after announcing the benefit would only be available to those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits, just weeks after taking office.

The decision led to the Scottish Government scrapping plans to create a devolved equivalent of the payment after funding was cut.

Scottish Labour appeared uncomfortable with the position, with leader Anas Sarwar urging Scottish ministers to go ahead with a means-tested benefit.

On Tuesday, the party announced it would create a devolved payment if it wins the keys to Bute House in 2026, but would make it a “fairer system”.

Under the plans, all pensioners would receive the payment initially, but it would be tapered over the years to reflect the income of recipients, with those who are better off receiving less in the longer term.

Mr Sarwar said: “A Scottish Labour government will reinstate the winter fuel payment for pensioners in Scotland.

“The winter fuel payment was supposed to be a devolved benefit this year and there were additional resources available to the Scottish Government through the household support fund.

“That meant we could have taken a different approach in Scotland to support more households this year – instead, the SNP decided to hand the power back to the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).

“For months I have said that the eligibility criterion of pension credit is too low and called for a Scottish solution to this issue.

“That’s why Scottish Labour will take back this devolved power from the DWP, reinstate the winter fuel payment, and deliver a fairer system to ensure that everyone who needs support gets it.

“A UK Labour Government is clearing up the mess left by a chaotic Tory government – here in Scotland, people are demanding a new direction and in 2026 we have the opportunity to deliver it with a Scottish Labour government.”

A UK Government Cabinet minister said Scottish Labour had “made their choice” and it was part of devolution that there would be differences across the union.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “I’m a big supporter of devolution. Devolution means different countries in the UK can do things differently.

“So Scottish Labour have made their choice – if they win the election in Scotland, that’s what they’ll do.”

But Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville accused Labour of “remarkable Orwellian double-think”.

“Having just cut the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners across the UK, they now expect people to believe that they are in fact on the side of pensioners,” she said.

“Anas Sarwar sat on his hands while his Westminster colleagues forced through this cut, and he must explain why Labour failed to back the reintroduction of the Winter Fuel Payment just a few weeks ago in the Scottish Parliament.

“The people of Scotland will see right through the fact that Scottish Labour’s ambition for Scotland is to simply mitigate decisions made by a Westminster Labour Government – by contrast, the SNP will always put Scotland first.”