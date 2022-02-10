Scottish Lib Dem leader tests positive for coronavirus

Alex Cole-Hamilton posted a photo on Twitter of his positive test.

Tom Eden
Thursday 10 February 2022 09:19
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has announced he is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Edinburgh Western MSP tweeted a photo of his positive Covid-19 test result and confirmed he will be working from home.

Mr Cole-Hamiltion tweeted: “Ah well, it’s been a good run.

“Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help.”

