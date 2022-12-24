Scottish highlands set for white Christmas amid warnings for snow and ice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Scottish highlands can expect a white Christmas, though the conditions come with a warning for snow and ice, forecasters said.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place for most of the Scottish highlands, as well as some lowland areas, from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

“Frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption to higher routes,” the service said, adding 10cm (four inches) of snow is expected to fall on higher ground.

The conditions could also see interruptions to power supplies, with potential for the temperature to drop as low as 1C overnight on Sunday.

It comes as downpours are forecast for much of the UK over the weekend.

The Environment Agency has issued 66 alerts for possible flooding in England while flood warnings, meaning flooding is likely, are in place for Hellingly and Horsebridge in Sussex and North Sea at Roker in Sunderland.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”