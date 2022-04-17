Hundreds of daring mountain bikers in 900m descent of snow-capped mountain

Organisers say 300 people signed up for the Macavalanche.

Craig Paton
Sunday 17 April 2022 10:34
The event took place on Aonach Mor near Fort William (Jane Barlow/PA)
The event took place on Aonach Mor near Fort William (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

About 300 daring mountain bikers have made a treacherous descent down a snow-capped Scottish mountain.

The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William.

Almost 300 riders signed up to take part (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 1,221 metres, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route.

Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal.

Recommended

Riders descended 900 metres along the route (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in