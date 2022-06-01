Flying Frenchman smashes bungee jump record off Scottish bridge

Francois-Marie Dibon is due to finish his challenge shortly after 10am on Wednesday, when the new world record will be set.

Katharine Hay
Wednesday 01 June 2022 08:01
Francois-Marie Dibon has smashed the world record for the amount of bungee jumps a person can do in 24 hours (Katharine Hay/PA)
Francois-Marie Dibon has smashed the world record for the amount of bungee jumps a person can do in 24 hours (Katharine Hay/PA)

A Frenchman has broken the world record for completing the most amount of bungee jumps in a 24-hour period.

New Zealander Mike Heard was in top place after completing 430 leaps at Auckland Harbour Bridge in May 2017.

But Francois-Marie Dibon, 44, from Paris, has smashed that figure, reaching the same number of jumps in just 10 hours.

Having started his mammoth challenge at 10.10am on Tuesday, he completed his 431st jump at just 10.30pm on the Highland Fling Bungee platform at Garry Bridge in Perthshire.

The question now remains how far Mr Dibon, who currently lives in Stockholm, Sweden, can push beyond Mr Heard’s record.

Recommended

Mr Dibon has been jumping all through the day and night on Tuesday. He is due to set the new world record by 10am on Wednesday (Katharine Hay/PA)

He is due to finish shortly after 10am on Wednesday, when the new record, being overseen by Guinness World Records judge Joanne Brent, will be set.

The extreme sportsman’s final jump will conclude months of training and more than five years of planning the epic challenge.

It will also demonstrate a massive achievement for Mr Dibon, who had an immense fear of heights well into his thirties before his first bungee jump 11 years ago.

Speaking to the PA news agency before he leapt off the platform on Tuesday, Mr Dibon said he was feeling “happy and in the present” ahead of his challenge.

He got off to a good start with smooth jumps and, despite light showers, the Scottish weather held up, breaking into intermittent sunshine.

Mr Dibon is completing the challenge with 15 crew members from Highland Fling Bungee, who are working in shifts throughout the 24-hour period.

It is understood he has had a minimal amount of breaks for water and food.

Mr Dibon has previously said his bungee jump quest is “not just an individual extreme sport, it’s an endurance sport which is collective”.

Recommended

“I am just the jumper,” he said. “I am surrounded by fantastic Scottish and British people.

“We are all working together to ensure safety, jump counting, so really it is a team endeavour.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in