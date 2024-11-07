Climate activists clamp themselves to Scottish Parliament building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Two activists from Extinction Rebellion have attached themselves to the outside of the Scottish Parliament building in protest against proposals for a new gas-fired power station.

They used bicycle D-locks to clamp themselves around the neck to the lattice work at the front of the building, near the public entrance, on Thursday morning.

Shortly after they did so, police erected a large black barrier in front of the two women, preventing the public from seeing them.

Extinction Rebellion said keys to unlock the activists have been sent to three members of the Scottish Government – First Minister John Swinney, Energy and Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin and climate action minister Alasdair Allan.

The group claims carbon capture technology, a key part of the plan for a new power station in Peterhead, is a “scam”.

John Hardy, a spokesman for the group, said: “Our protest at the Scottish Parliament is about calling for meaningful action against the climate crisis.

“CCS (carbon capture and storage) is not the solution it’s made out to be – it is a lifeline for oil and gas companies who wish to continue extracting fossil fuels while cloaking themselves in the illusion of environmental responsibility.

“We cannot allow our future to be dictated by ‘magical’ technological fixes that merely prolong the fossil fuel era and distract from the urgent need for a rapid and just transition to renewable energy.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said the issue is a matter for Police Scotland and access to the building has not been affected.

The protest took place before First Minister’s Questions began at midday.