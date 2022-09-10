King Charles III to attend Scottish Parliament for first time as monarch
King Charles III and the Queen will attend the Scottish Parliament to hear a motion of condolence following the death of Elizabeth II.
The King will attend the Scottish Parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday, it has been confirmed.
Members will gather at Holyrood to consider a motion of condolence following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Presiding officer Alison Johnstone will welcome the King and Queen to the chamber, before inviting each of the party leaders to speak on the motion.
MSPs across the parliament will then have the opportunity to reflect on the former Queen’s life as well as her close and enduring bond with Scotland.
Ms Johnstone said the King’s visit marks a “milestone” for Scotland, adding: “People across Scotland continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and I wish to express on behalf of the Scottish Parliament our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and The Royal Family.
“This motion of condolence will provide an opportunity for the Parliament to come together to pay tribute to The Queen’s life of service and her enduring bond with Scotland and its people.
“This day will also mark a significant milestone for the country as we welcome The King to the Scottish Parliament for the first time as monarch.”
