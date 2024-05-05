The key numbers as the Scottish Parliament turns 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

As the Scottish Parliament turns 25, here are some of the key numbers linked to a quarter of a century of devolution:

356: The number of Bills which have passed since the Parliament opened in 1999 – 290 were Scottish Government Bills, 32 submitted by members, 22 private Bills, 10 from committees and two emergency Bills. Meanwhile, 53 pieces of legislation were either withdrawn or fell.

5.5 million: The total visitors who have walked through the door of the Scottish Parliament since the purpose-built building was opened at Holyrood in 2004.

170,000: The number of school pupils that have visited the building, from some 6,000 schools.

Six: The number of first ministers Scotland has had.

837: The number of sessions of First Minister’s Questions held since they were introduced in early 2000.

191,758: The total amount of written questions submitted by MSPs and answered by ministers.

4,709: The number of committee reports published by the 152 committees formed.

2,019: The amount of petitions submitted to the Parliament and considered by MSPs.

570,700: The number of cups of tea or coffee served in the Parliament cafe.

123,360: Pieces of Parliament shortbread which have been served across the estate.