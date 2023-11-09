Pro-Palestinian protesters scale Scottish Parliament

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of protesters have scaled the Scottish Parliament to hang a banner and the Palestinian flag.

The group of five climbed up the awning outside the main entrance on Thursday morning, unfurling a banner which reads “Stop arming Israel”.

Police have cordoned off the area underneath but business in the Parliament is continuing.

The incident came ahead of First Minister’s Questions in the chamber at 12pm.

As reporters shouted questions to the protesters, one member of the group said: “We’re here to put pressure on the Scottish Government to take action against arms exports to Israel.

“The occupation of Palestine is illegal, what’s happening right now is genocide.”

The group, who have their faces covered, did not say if they are part of any organisation.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Protesters have gained access to the roof and unfurled a banner.

“Police Scotland are in attendance. There is no disruption to Parliament business and public access to the building is unaffected.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the protest and officers are in attendance.”