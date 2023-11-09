Five arrests after pro-Palestinian protesters scale Scottish Parliament

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people have been arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters scaled up part of the Scottish Parliament building and unfurled a banner.

The group had attached a Palestinian flag to the awning above the main entrance, along with a banner reading “stop arming Israel”.

They had left the roof by the early evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Five people have been arrested following protest activity on a roof area of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh which took place on Thursday, November 9, 2023.”

During the protest, police cordoned off the area underneath but business at Holyrood continued.

The incident began ahead of First Minister’s Questions in the chamber at 12pm.

As reporters shouted questions to the protesters, one member of the group said: “We’re here to put pressure on the Scottish Government to take action against arms exports to Israel.

“The occupation of Palestine is illegal, what’s happening right now is genocide.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said earlier: “Protesters have gained access to the roof and unfurled a banner.

“Police Scotland are in attendance. There is no disruption to Parliament business and public access to the building is unaffected.”