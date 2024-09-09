King to speak at Scottish Parliament 25th anniversary celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The King will address the Scottish Parliament at its 25th anniversary celebration later this month.

The event on Saturday September 28 marks a quarter of a century since the Scottish Parliament was reconvened.

Charles and the the Queen will attend and meet First Minister John Swinney and other party leaders ahead of the King’s speech in the chamber.

They will then meet people from across Scotland nominated by MSPs as “local heroes” for their extraordinary contribution to their communities at a parliamentary reception.

Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone, who will make opening remarks in the chamber ahead of the King’s speech, said: “25 years of the Scottish Parliament marks a significant milestone in the country’s political journey.

“I am delighted that Their Majesties The King and The Queen will join us to mark this special occasion.

“This anniversary offers the perfect opportunity for us not only to reflect on the last 25 years but to look to the future and consider how Parliament can continue to best meet the needs of those it serves.

“A cornerstone of this commemorative event will be about recognising the extraordinary contribution people from right across Scotland have made, and continue to make, to their own communities.

“I look forward to welcoming people from all over Scotland for a day of reflection and celebration.”

Ms Johnstone will meet the the King and Queen on their arrival, along with the deputy presiding officers and the Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh.

The Mace and Crown of Scotland will be carried into the chamber as part of a procession to a fanfare sounded by musicians from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The late Queen presented the mace to the Scottish Parliament at its official opening on July 1 1999 accompanied by Charles and Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The crown is the centrepiece of the Honours of Scotland, the oldest Crown jewels in Britain, and was placed on the late Queen’s coffin as it lay in state in Edinburgh.

Following the King’s address, the First Minister and other party leaders will make speeches.

Performances by the charity Sistema Scotland, Coisir Alba singers and musician Calum McIlroy will be interspersed throughout the session.

As the King and Queen leave, young people from across Scotland will form a guard of honour outside Parliament, lining part of their route to the nearby Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The King and Queen attended the motion of condolence at the Scottish Parliament for the late Queen in 2022.

They also attended the opening ceremony in 2021.