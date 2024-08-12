Cleverly: I have every confidence Tories can beat SNP and Labour in 2026

Support truly

Tory leadership contender James Cleverly has “every confidence” the party north of the border can give the SNP and Labour a “trouncing” in 2026.

The former foreign secretary visited Scotland at the weekend, speaking to members with former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Cleverly is running against Tom Tugendhat, Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick for the position.

I have every confidence that we can give them and Labour a trouncing in 2026, if we get this decision right now James Cleverly

Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail on Monday, he said he wanted the party to return a “majority of MSPs in 2026” at the Holyrood election.

He acknowledged the party was given a “kicking” in last month’s general election, but said there was “no reason” they could not be back in government in five years if the right leader is elected.

“In Scotland, I want to see us return a majority of MSPs in 2026 – to stop the divisive politics of the SNP and stand up for the interests of Scotland,” he wrote.

“The SNP have failed Scotland over and over again. I have every confidence that we can give them and Labour a trouncing in 2026, if we get this decision right now.

“We can, and should, relegate the SNP to the backbenches in Holyrood.”

Mr Cleverly’s comments come as the Scottish Tories are in the process of picking their own leader after the resignation of Douglas Ross.

Six MSPs have put their name forward for the job – Russell Findlay, Liam Kerr, Brian Whittle, Meghan Gallacher, Murdo Fraser and Jamie Greene.

The party endured a chaotic campaign in the run up to the July 4 poll, with Mr Ross announcing he would change a previous commitment to step down from Westminster to run in the place of former MP David Duguid, who was deemed by party bosses to be too ill to do so.

The decision caused a storm within the party, and Mr Ross announced he would stand down as leader after the election, in which he lost his bid for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

The party also saw a 12.4% downward shift in their vote share.

Mr Cleverly stressed the need for unity among the Tories to get back on track.

“If we unite now, we can get back to delivering for the people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Scotland is a vital part of that, and I believe I am the candidate that can bring our party together and reach out to the wider electorate so we can win back those voters that we lost to the SNP, Labour, Reform and the Liberal Democrats.

“I know that people across Scotland have had enough of the SNP and their constant negativity.

“It is time to look forward to the future with optimism, and that is what I want to provide as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.”