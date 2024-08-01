Support truly

The Scottish Conservatives will have a new leader in place by the end of next month, the party has announced.

While the new Conservative UK leader and successor to Rishi Sunak will not be known until November 2, the Scottish party has set out a timeline which will see its latest leader unveiled on September 27.

So far only two MSPs, former crime journalist and current Holyrood justice spokesperson Russell Findlay, and former Olympic athlete Brian Whittle, have declared they will run to succeed Douglas Ross – who announced he was stepping down midway through the recent General Election campaign.

However, there has been speculation that others, including current Scottish deputy leader Meghan Gallacher as well as veteran MSP Murdo Fraser, could also put themselves forward.

Scottish Conservative Party chairman Craig Hoy said they were looking forward to an ‘open contest’ to find their new leader. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The timetable for the election to find Mr Ross’ successor was revealed following a meeting of the party’s management board.

Nominations for the post will formally open next Thursday August 8, and will close two weeks later at noon on August 22.

All those running will have to get the backing of 100 party members before they can stand, and hustings – including a national digital event – will take place across the country.

Ballot papers will be sent out to party members on Wednesday September 4, with members having until the ballot closes at noon on Thursday September 26 to return them.

I’m standing to unite our party behind a common-sense Conservative platform with aspiration and opportunity at its heart Russell Findlay, Scottish Tories

The winner will be announced the following day.

A preferential voting system will used to select the winner, with members ranking their chosen candidates in order of preference.

When the votes are counted the lowest ranking candidate will be eliminated, with their first preference votes redistributed until one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast.

Mr Ross, who failed in his bid to get elected to Westminster at the General Election, will remain in post as Scottish Conservative leader until then.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy, who sits on the management board, said: “Following a two-week consultation with members and elected representatives, the management board met to agree the rules and timetable for the leadership election.

“We look forward to an open contest where candidates will be able to outline their plans and policies at hustings to be held around Scotland in the coming weeks.

“Once candidates have had the opportunity to set out their stalls, a full ballot of our members will determine the next leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.”

Meanwhile, Mr Findlay said he was “looking forward to a positive contest about our party’s future”.

He stated: “Change is coming in Scotland. I want us to lead it – and to do so as proud and passionate Conservatives.

“I’m standing to unite our party behind a common-sense Conservative platform with aspiration and opportunity at its heart.

“I want to invite everyone to join my campaign to build a modern, dynamic and member-led party that can deliver the electoral success that conservative Scotland needs.”