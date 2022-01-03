Murder investigation after man killed in Downpatrick stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man his 20s was killed in a stabbing.

A 28-year-old man died after the attack in Downpatrick, Co Down, at around 11am on Monday.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am today.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.”

It was the second knife incident in a matter of days in Downpatrick, after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of Saturday.

SDLP MLA for South Down Colin McGrath expressed concern following the incidents.

He said: “I am deeply alarmed to hear of two incidents of stabbings in Downpatrick within just a few days.

“It is appalling to hear of these kinds of incidents in our town and the local community will be understandably shocked.

“I would like to utterly condemn those who perpetrated these terrible crimes. There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.

“I would encourage anyone with any further information about these events to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”