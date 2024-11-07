James Bond autogyro cockpit cover among 007 film memorabilia up for auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A container from an autogyro cockpit that was used in James Bond film You Only Live Twice has been put up for auction with an estimate of £150,000 to £300,000 in a sale including other 007 memorabilia.

The sticker-decorated nacelle cockpit, dubbed Little Nellie, was used in the Lewis Gilbert-directed 1967 Bond movie starring Sir Sean Connery as 007 tried to locate the villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld’s (Donald Pleasence) volcano base and shoot down his henchmen.

Scottish actor Sir Sean sat in the cockpit during the scenes of early take off featuring Q (Desmond Llewelyn), but the plane was actually piloted by wing commander, autogyro proponent and stuntman Ken Wallis.

Autogyros look similar to helicopters but use unpowered autorotation to get off the ground.

Former Wellington bomber pilot Wallis, who died aged 97 in 2013, would regularly perform stunt events and air shows, and achieved various records by flying the machines.

The nacelle, which is being sold during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, is decorated with stickers from events Wallis attended, and contains an inscription saying: “This is the original ‘Little Nellie’ cockpit, as flown by me. Ken Wallis 007!”

Also up for auction is the hand-painted poster art from 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, also fronted by Sir Sean.

Illustrated by Robert McGinnis, it has an estimate of between £150,000 and £300,000, and features Sir Sean holding a gun alongside two women.

A James Bond licence plate, Daniel Craig’s Skyfall suit, Ana de Armas’s dress and sandals from 2021’s No Time To Die, a watch from 2015’s Spectre, Pierce Brosnan’s pistol suppressor from 1995’s Goldeneye, and various posters are also being auctioned.

Another highlight of the sale is the Q-Boat driven by Irish actor Brosnan during the opening chase scenes along the River Thames in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, directed by Michael Apted.

With an estimate of £15,000 to £30,000, it was one of three boats made for the film that are functional, and was made for the pre-title sequence.

The sale takes place from November 14 to 17.