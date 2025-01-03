Sean Brown’s family criticises decision to appeal over public inquiry ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown has criticised a decision by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to appeal over a court ruling which ordered the UK Government to hold a public inquiry into his death.

High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said there is “a clear and unambiguous obligation” on the State to carry out an investigation into Mr Brown’s death.

The Northern Ireland Office confirmed that an appeal of the ruling was lodged earlier this week.

It comes after Mr Brown’s family called on Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn to obey the ruling of the court, which was made last month.

A spokesperson for the family expressed “deep regret and disappointment” at the decision.

The 61-year-old was killed as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Co Londonderry in May 1997. No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

His widow Bridie brought judicial review proceedings challenging the legality of an earlier decision by the Northern Ireland Secretary not to hold an inquiry into his death.

“This appeal was lodged on December 31, New Year’s Eve, and there must be a suspicion that the timing was intended to bury bad news,” the family spokesman said.

“His previous decision not to grant an inquiry, which led to the impugned judicial review proceedings, was communicated to us by the NIO at 17.45 on a Friday.

“Regrettably it would appear that the Secretary of State has decided that our mother will now enter her 88th year still denied the truth of how, why and by whom her husband was abducted, beaten and murdered. This is shameful.

“When the coroner abandoned the inquest early last year he recommended a public inquiry as the only legal alternative.

“The PSNI Chief Constable stated that he would not oppose such an inquiry. So it would seem that the real blockage is in London.

“The SoS has consulted with the Ministry of Defence and the Security Service MI5 before deciding to deny our family our Article 2 ECHR right to an inquiry.

“This raises profound and deeply concerning questions about collusion and the role of state agencies in this case.

It is a total mystery to us why ‘national security’ has been invoked to justify the redaction of vital evidence. Brown family statement

“Why does the Ministry of Defence and the Security Service in London hold documentation about the murder of a totally innocent family man who was simply locking the gates of his beloved GAA club in rural Co Derry?

“What was the relationship between these bodies and the LVF leadership? What was known in advance of the murder? Why are these bodies, who have actively thwarted investigations to date, being consulted on the merits of a public inquiry?

“It is a total mystery to us why ‘national security’ has been invoked to justify the redaction of vital evidence.

“As a family we wish to put the Secretary of State on notice that we will not give up in our struggle to get to the truth. We had hoped that he would take a different path to previous Tory ministers. Sadly this would appear not to be the case.”

Mr Brown, who was the chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club, was locking the gates to the training ground when he was ambushed by loyalist paramilitaries.

He was abducted, beaten and shot six times in the head. His body was found next to a burning car.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said in a statement: “We have enormous sympathy for Mrs Brown and her family who have suffered so much since Sean Brown’s murder.

“The recent judgment by the High Court however raises a number of important issues, including matters of constitutional significance that go beyond this individual case.

“The Government has therefore lodged a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal and we are seeking expedition.

“We are also seeking expedition of the application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court in the prior case of Dillon & Others, which touches on related matters, so that all these issues can be considered as soon as possible.

“This appeal will not delay the Government’s determination to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, and to reform ICRIR to strengthen its capacity to find answers for victims and families.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone slammed the decision to appeal over the ruling as “shameful”.

She said: “This decision from the Secretary of State flies in the face of what was a very clear ruling from Justice Humphreys that a public inquiry should be held into the murder of Sean Brown.

“Instead of acting in good faith and granting the family the inquiry they have fought so long and hard for, they issued this decision on New Year’s Eve, adding further insult to injury for the Brown family.

“All this family want is to find out what happened to their loved one and that should not be too much to ask.

“The family now face the intolerable position of months more of legal wrangling, more delay and heartache after what has been a long and emotional journey for them. I hope they can take heart from the huge support they have in the local community and right across this island. We are all behind them.

“It’s shameful that the family of Sean Brown face entering the new year still fighting for truth and justice for their beloved husband and father.”