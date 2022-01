Thousands prepare for day three without power in wake of Storm Malik

A man in Northumberland has called the lack of support from his local power supplier “a disgrace” as he prepares to tackle a third consecutive day with no heating, hot water or electricity.

Storm Malik has wreaked havoc across northern parts of the country, as Northern Powergrid confirmed 16,000 homes were still without power as of 11am on Sunday.

Stewart Sexton, in Alnwick lost power for 10 days after Storm Arwen and said he and his family do not feel well supported this time.

“No sign of contact or support,” the 58-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Will we be last again? Why should we be last? We pay the same service and expect the same service.

Storm Malik tore across the country and caused damage to properties and land (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s a disgrace… nothing from councillors or MP to support us either – zilch.”

Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the MP for Mr Sexton’s constituency, Berwick-upon-Tweed, and has not yet publicly commented on power outages caused by Storm Malik, but said in her weekly email to constituents that she will “continue to push” Northern Powergrid to compensate their customers in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Mr Sexton is making use of a “small generator” to power a lamp and a radio in his house.

“Not enough to boil a kettle though,” he said.

“We have always had storms (but) never had days without power… even the ‘Beast from the East’ and snow in 2010 didn’t cut us off.”

Clare Stirling-Turnbull, in Powburn, Northumberland, also suffered power outages during Storm Arwen and has been without heating and electricity since 9am on Saturday.

“We are a family of six (which is) slightly more problematic this time as one of the children is currently isolating – she has Covid,” the 47-year-old hospitality worker explained.

Clare Stirling-Turnbull and her family have been trying to clear their garden after the impacts of Storm Malik (Gabriella Stirling-Bogaert)

“So we can’t go to relatives’ houses… we have no electric, no heating or hot water – we do have a wood burner so can heat one room.”

The family are “well prepared” thanks to a gas barbeque, candle, and hot water bottles.

Ms Stirling-Turnbull said that visually the storm was “frightening” for her children.

“There is still so much damage from Arwen, so much more debris… it’s heartbreaking for this area – vast areas of woods have just been flattened,” she said.

She acknowledged the “mammoth task” Northern Powergrid is facing.

“They have done all they possibly can, reconnection times are only an estimate.

“We fully understand that they try their utmost to reconnect as quickly as possible.”

Northern Powergrid said those affected are living in Northumberland and County Durham, as Storm Corrie brings another blast of strong winds.

Director Paul Glendinning said: “We have successfully restored supplies to more than 60,000 customers but given the amount of work that there is to do and the fact that we are expecting more high winds during Sunday afternoon, we think that it is likely that a relatively small proportion of our customers will remain without power beyond Sunday night.”

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations, said: “We still have a lot to do but we have a large team out there now in what are currently perfect conditions for the kind of work we do.

“Storm Corrie is a concern but we’re going to get as much done as we can today for as long as it is safe to do so.”