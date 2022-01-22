Two men taken to hospital after fight in Selfridges department store
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the fight broke out in the Oxford Street store.
Two men were taken to hospital with stab injuries after a fight in Selfridges department store.
The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the fight broke out in the store in Oxford Street central London at about 6.25pm on Friday.
The London Ambulance Service and the Met Police attended the scene.
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with stab injuries and later discharged.
One of the injured men was arrested, as was a third man also in his 20s, the police said in a statement.
Both have since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Any witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref CAD 5667/21jan. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.