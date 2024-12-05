Darren Millar confirmed as new leader of Welsh Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Darren Millar has been elected as the new leader of the Tories in the Welsh parliament.

He faced no opposition in his bid to become leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd after Andrew RT Davies resigned on Tuesday.

Mr Millar, the MS for Clwyd West, was publicly endorsed by all 15 of his Senedd party colleagues and he was elected unopposed after nominations for the post closed at 5pm.

He said: “I am humbled by the incredible support of my colleagues in the Senedd, and the kind messages I have received from Conservative Party members and members of the public across the country.

A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales Welsh Labour spokesperson

“Andrew RT Davies will be a difficult act to follow but I am determined to build on his legacy as we take the fight to our political opponents in the run-up to the Senedd elections in 2026.

“After 25 years of Labour failure, Wales is crying out for hope and change. I look forward to setting out our plans to deliver just that in the weeks and months to come.”

Mr Millar’s appointment means the Tories, Labour and Plaid Cymru will all go into the 2026 Senedd elections with new leaders since the last Welsh parliament election took place.

Polling of Senedd voting intention earlier this week put the Tories fourth, behind Reform UK.

Plaid Cymru came out on top with 24%, Labour and Reform UK tied at 23% and the Conservatives trailed behind at 19%, the YouGov and Barn Cymru survey showed.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales.

“Voters have already rejected Darren Millar and his colleagues at the General Election.

“Instead of trying to understand why, they are papering over the cracks. The people of Wales won’t buy it.”