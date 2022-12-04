Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK ambassador to Senegal hopes England will win but says match will be ‘tight’

The match between Senegal and England kicks off at 7pm on Sunday.

Danielle Desouza
Sunday 04 December 2022 11:15
(From left to right) Former Liverpool (Senegalese) player Salif Diao, Juliette John and deputy ambassador Jonathan Croft (British Embassy Dakar/PA)
(From left to right) Former Liverpool (Senegalese) player Salif Diao, Juliette John and deputy ambassador Jonathan Croft (British Embassy Dakar/PA)

The UK ambassador to Senegal has described the amazing atmosphere the upcoming England versus Senegal match has created in the “football mad” country”, as well as the “banter” it has generated between foreign ministers about who will win.

Juliette John told the PA news agency that England and Senegal are united through their “passion for football”.

“Senegal is about as football mad, if not more, than the UK is, so this is really the top thing on people’s minds here,” Ms John said from Dakar, Senegal.

“Everyone has been watching the matches with bated breath here. In fact, some people are so intense about it, they can’t even watch the match.”

As a self-professed football fan, she will be watching the match and hosting at her residence a small number of Senegalese and British Government representatives and friends.

Recommended

“Obviously it will be a national tragedy if England beat Senegal, and vice versa, but I think generally the atmosphere is very positive.”

She added: “I think it will be very tight.

“The Senegalese team is very strong defensively, the English team are very strong in attacking midfield.

“It will be interesting to see what both teams do, their tactics and who they put on the pitch.

“Obviously I want to say that England’s going to win, but I think it’s going to be an interesting match regardless.”

Football matches seem to have the ability to unite people across Senegal, even those who may not be interested in the sport.

“They show the games on large screens across the city and people go and watch it together,” she said.

“You don’t even need to watch the match to know how it’s going, because any time Senegal scores, there’s just an amazing amount of noise you can hear pretty much wherever you are.

“When Senegal wins, everyone piles into the streets in their cars, tooting their horns, on the beach.

“I think the Senegalese team are also really proud as they see themselves as not only representing Senegal, but representing Africa as well.”

She said there has been “a lot of banter” in person and on social media about who is going to win, in particular between the foreign minister of Senegal Aissata Tall Sall and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, which she has been following on Twitter.

Obviously I want to say that England's going to win, but I think it's going to be an interesting match regardless

Juliette John, UK ambassador to Senegal

“There is banter around the fact that the Senegalese team are known as [the Lions of Teranga] and the English team are known as the Three Lions,” she said.

“It’s really quite amusing and very good natured.”

Mr Sall tweeted to James Cleverly: “Football is also another angle of diplomacy that succeeds in uniting nations.

“It makes me think that early Monday morning, my friend James Cleverly…from UK will come with fair play to Dakar for the celebration of the victory of the Lions against England!”

Recommended

Mr Cleverly replied with: “Three Lions are better than one Aissata Tall Sall. Good luck on Sunday. You’ll always be welcome in London to see the trophy,” followed by emojis of a trophy and football.

The match between England and Senegal takes place at 7pm on Sunday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in