Sepa chief executive resigns after ‘conduct allegations’
Terry A’Hearn stepped down with immediate effect on Friday.
The boss of a key environmental body has quit his post after allegations were made about his conduct.
Terry A’Hearn stepped down as chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) on Friday “following conduct allegations”, it said.
The agency said it would not comment on what those allegations are.
Bob Downes, chairman of the board, said: “Following conduct allegations, Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position.
“Sepa has a clear code of conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed. In order to protect anonymity, Ssepa is unable to comment further.”
Mr Downes said the recruitment of a new chief executive will begin soon, with Jo Green, its chief officer, becoming acting chief executive supported by the agency’s management team.
Mr A’Hearn became Sepa’s chief executive in April 2015, and before then he was the boss of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.
