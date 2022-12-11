Several people thought to be in critical condition after being pulled from lake
The exact nature of in the incident has not been confirmed.
Several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Solihull.
West Midlands Police said emergency services are at the scene of a “serious incident” at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst.
It added that a “number of people” have been pulled from the lake and are on their way to hospital.
The force tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull.
“A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition.
“We are working with @WestMidsFire and @OFFICIALWMAS at the scene and will provide further updates in due course.”
Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.