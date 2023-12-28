Jump to content

In Pictures: Deaths of singers punctuate year of highs and lows in Ireland

Mourners across the country paid their last respects to close friends Sinead O’Connor and Shane MacGowan, who both died in 2023.

PA Reporter
Thursday 28 December 2023 16:22
Members of the public lined the streets of Dublin in December to remember Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, who died in November aged 65 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of the public lined the streets of Dublin in December to remember Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, who died in November aged 65 (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

There were highs and lows across Ireland in 2023 – a year that saw the deaths of singers Sinead O’Connor and Shane MacGowan, as well as an emotional visit from the US president.

Fans mourned around the world and across the country following the deaths of singer and activist O’Connor, aged 56, in July and Pogues frontman MacGowan, aged 65, in November.

Meanwhile, in March, some 1,500 new Irish citizens were welcomed during the first in-person citizenship ceremony to take place in four years in Dublin.

April saw US President Joe Biden speak of the US and Ireland “united by history, heritage and hope” during a passionate speech in Ballina, Co Mayo, in front of a crowd of thousands.

