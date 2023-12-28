In Pictures: Deaths of singers punctuate year of highs and lows in Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There were highs and lows across Ireland in 2023 – a year that saw the deaths of singers Sinead O’Connor and Shane MacGowan, as well as an emotional visit from the US president.

Fans mourned around the world and across the country following the deaths of singer and activist O’Connor, aged 56, in July and Pogues frontman MacGowan, aged 65, in November.

Meanwhile, in March, some 1,500 new Irish citizens were welcomed during the first in-person citizenship ceremony to take place in four years in Dublin.

April saw US President Joe Biden speak of the US and Ireland “united by history, heritage and hope” during a passionate speech in Ballina, Co Mayo, in front of a crowd of thousands.