What the papers say – March 5

The papers on Saturday are led by condemnation of Russia’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Independent lead with outrage from the West after Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in south-eastern Ukraine, with the world “narrowly” averting nuclear catastrophe.

The Daily Telegraph reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the West needed to be strong in its response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “reckless actions”.

The Daily Express also carries comments from the PM, with Mr Johnson pledging to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

The i weekend says Mr Putin has stepped up his “onslaught” in Ukraine, while the Daily Mirror leads with calls for the Russian leader to be captured and put on trial.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star and Daily Mail dedicate their front pages to legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne following his death at the age of 52.