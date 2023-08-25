Strike by workers at homelessness charity St Mungo’s ends as pay row resolved

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A long-running strike by workers at homelessness charity St Mungo’s has ended after a pay dispute was resolved.

Unite said its members had accepted an inflation-beating pay increase worth 10.74% following three months of industrial action.

There will also be a one-off payment of £700 for most workers, said Unite.

The workers took action because they were under huge financial and mental pressure and they weren’t being listened to by management Sharon Graham, Unite

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a hard-fought battle resulting in victory for St Mungo’s workers who are dedicated to helping the homeless.

“The workers took action because they were under huge financial and mental pressure and they weren’t being listened to by management.

“Unite will continue to defend workers when employers refuse to do so, in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s, said: “Following a vote, Unite the Union has confirmed its members have accepted the new pay offer package we put forward on August 18.

“Over 90% of staff will receive a total minimum increase of £3,125 in 2023-24. This works out as a 7-15% pay increase, depending on salary. The total cost to St Mungo’s will be just under £6 million.

“The agreement also includes a number of non-pay items, including an increase in annual leave.

“This vote resolves the dispute and ends a period of unprecedented strike action, and we understand Unite is asking people to return to work on Monday September 4 2023.

“We are relieved with the outcome as we know this has been a difficult time for everyone involved.

“We look forward to working together with our colleagues and our partners as we continue to support people recovering from, or at risk of, homelessness.”