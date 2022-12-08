Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Offshore workers walk out in dispute with ‘Scrooge’ employer

Workers downed tools on Thursday on the first of two days of strike action.

Lauren Gilmour
Thursday 08 December 2022 00:01
An oil rig off (PA)
An oil rig off (PA)
(PA Archive)

Offshore oil workers began two days of strike action on Thursday in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Unite the union said about 146 people will down tools at the Petrofac Repsol installation in the North Sea on Thursday in a dispute relating to issues around: payments, below inflationary pay increases, medicals, mileage and stand-in duties.

Unite members at Petrofac’s BP installations also began strike action in a separate dispute centring around the working rotation. The dispute involves 76 members, 98.3% of whom voted in favour of taking action.

The action could cause considerable disruption and will continue until Friday.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham claimed management was “prolonging” strike action and said the union will continue to support members to find a resolution.

Recommended

She said: “Offshore oil and gas companies are making eye-watering profits yet are playing Scrooge when it comes to the workers that create those profits.

“Instead of working to resolve this dispute, management are prolonging it. Their actions are those of a greedy and callous employer hell-bent on making their workers worse off while their shareholders bathe in the wealth created by my members.”

Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the workforce, said: “Our members have faced a real terms pay cut and an attack on their working terms over years as a result of them taking Petrofac’s word that they would do the right thing.

“The workers involved in these disputes are resolute in their determination to continue with ongoing action until their claims are met.

“Petrofac cannot only afford to pay up and settle this dispute, they should do so now in order that workers on these installations can get on with the job.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in