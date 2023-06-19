Forfeiture Committee could look into Johnson resignation honours, No 10 hints

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Downing Street has suggested Boris Johnson’s resignation honours could be reviewed by a special committee if nominees are deemed to have brought the honours system “into disrepute”.

It comes after a video emerged of a party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020 while Covid restrictions were in place.

The event was attended by former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who were put forward for a peerage and an OBE respectively by Mr Johnson.

In footage obtained by The Sunday Mirror, Conservative staff appear to be dancing and joking about Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the pair should not receive their honours while former Tory justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland suggested they should decline them.

Most people looking at that would say it is simply inappropriate for two of the people in that video to be getting honours Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader

No 10 said Rishi Sunak had followed a “longstanding” convention by refusing to interfere with a former prime minister’s resignation honours.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether Mr Bailey and Mr Mallet should give up their honours following their attendance at the party, brought up the work of the Forfeiture Committee.

He said: “It is for the Forfeiture Committee to consider cases when put to it if there are claims about bringing the honour system into disrepute.

“It’s not an investigatory body and it does not decide on whether people have committed specific acts, but it reflects on the findings of investigations or makes recommendations about whether the system has been brought into disrepute.

“It is for their committee to look at, if they wish to.”

According to the committee’s website, a decision to forfeit an honour can be based on events that pre-date the award or conduct that occurs after the award is made.

Since the video of the CCHQ lockdown party was published, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed the footage is part of new material they are reviewing into potential rule breaches dating back to 2020 and 2021.

The Christmas event took place when indoor socialising was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends.

Facing questions about whether Mr Bailey and Mr Mallet should relinquish their honours, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said it was for “individuals to make their own decision”.

Mr Bailey had reportedly left the gathering when the video was taken and has previously apologised for his involvement.

Opposition leader Sir Keir, who has ruled out submitting his own resignation honours if he becomes premier, said it was an “open matter” as to whether the Tory figures should be stripped of their Lords’ seat and gong respectively.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I certainly don’t think they should be getting honours.

“I think the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, should have said no. But he didn’t, he waved it through.

“And whether that can now be reversed I think is an open matter.

“But certainly, anyone looking at that video – it is only the latest videos or evidence of wrongdoing at Downing Street or Tory Party headquarters – most people looking at that would say it is simply inappropriate for two of the people in that video to be getting honours.”

Mr Johnson went on to resign as an MP only hours after his resignation honours were made public earlier this month, quitting after learning a cross-party Commons committee had concluded he lied to Parliament when he made assurances that Covid rules had been followed in No 10.

There has been an ongoing row between Mr Johnson’s allies and Mr Sunak’s administration after a number of Tory MPs put forward for a place in the House of Lords did not appear on the final resignation list.