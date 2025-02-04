Harvey Willgoose, 15, stabbed at school was ‘our beautiful boy’, say family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school said they are “utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy”.

Harvey Willgoose died at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

The week before, the school had gone into lockdown when there were “threats of violence” between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’ Family statement

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

The trust which runs the school said Harvey was “precious” and “loved”.

Steve Davies, chief executive of the St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust which runs the secondary school, said in a statement: “Yesterday, All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances.

“Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community.

“An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room.

“Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved.”

Mr Davies added: “I understand and appreciate the upset and fear that families will be feeling at this time.

“All Saints has always been proud of the warmth, care and love that the school is known for.

“We will all need to draw on those qualities in rebuilding confidence.”

A note on a bunch of flowers from one of Harvey’s teachers said: “I only taught you a few times in year 7 but I remember you well.

“Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened.”

Brenda Bartholomew’s granddaughter was in the same class as Harvey and heard the attack.

That’s all we want, for our children to be safe Brenda Bartholomew

Mrs Bartholomew said: “She heard the scuffle, she heard the screams.

“They just ran.

“That’s all we want, for our children to be safe.

“She’s very quiet at the moment. It’s just devastating.”

Sheffield United said fans have approached the club to hold a tribute to the young supporter at an upcoming game.

The Championship side said: “We share the shock and distress of the community following this tragic incident and appreciate that discussions are underway with regards to tributes to remember Harvey.”

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police urged people not to speculate about the identity of the arrested teenager.

Our investigation into Harvey's death is continuing at pace and with this in mind, I would urge people to avoid unhelpful online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in this tragic incident Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “Our thoughts remain with Harvey’s family, friends and loved ones, as well as the wider school community as they come to terms with his loss.

“We understand that news of Harvey’s death will have caused a considerable amount of shock and upset in the local community, and our officers will remain in the nearby area to offer reassurance to residents.

“If you have any concerns, please speak to them as they are there to help you in the wake of this awful tragedy.

“Our investigation into Harvey’s death is continuing at pace and with this in mind, I would urge people to avoid unhelpful online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in this tragic incident.

“Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risks justice not being secured for Harvey and his family.

“We will take action against those who pose a risk to judicial proceedings and I want to remind people of their responsibility around what they share and post online and the potential impact it can have on justice.”

She said inquiries continued at the school.

According to a House of Commons research document published in late January, in the year to the end of June 2024 there were 19,903 possession of a knife or offensive weapon offences in England and Wales that resulted in a caution or conviction.

Children aged 10 to 17 were the perpetrators in 18% of the cases.

We can’t turn our schools into fortresses or heighten feelings of school being a dangerous place Baroness Anne Longfield

Amid the fears of knife crime, the former children’s commissioner for England, Baroness Anne Longfield, told the PA news agency: “I wouldn’t like to see teachers in stab vests or bodycams or metal scanners.

“We can’t turn our schools into fortresses or heighten feelings of school being a dangerous place.

“Knife crime instances inside schools do remain extremely rare.”

Patrick Green, from knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said schools were “generally safe places”.

He added: “However, we have seen a growing number of incidents in schools.

“Stopping knife crime feels like trying to stop the tide coming in, that despite your best efforts it breaches and it breaches in places that you didn’t expect.”

A Mass will be held for Harvey at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, at 10am on Saturday.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the force or call Crimestoppers anonymously.