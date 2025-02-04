School trust says stabbed 15-year-old was ‘precious’ and ‘loved’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trust which runs All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield has paid tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was fatally stabbed, describing him as “precious” and “loved”.

Steve Davies, chief executive of the St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust which runs the secondary school said in a statement: “Yesterday All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances.

“Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community.

“An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room.

“Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved.

“We are all struggling to process what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“It is unimaginable to comprehend what they are going through and whilst there are no words that will take away the pain and grief from Harvey’s family and friends, I simply want to express, on behalf of the whole school community, our heartfelt condolences.

“A tragic and shocking incident such as this shakes us to our core and is the opposite of the ethos of what All Saints stands for – a loving, caring school community.

“We now need to focus on how we can support those grieving the loss of their precious family member, friend and student.”

I understand and appreciate the upset and fear that families will be feeling at this time Chief executive Steve Davies

Mr Davies thanked the other organisations which have offered their support.

He added: “I understand and appreciate the upset and fear that families will be feeling at this time.

“All Saints has always been proud of the warmth, care and love that the school is known for.

“We will all need to draw on those qualities in rebuilding confidence.

"We are assisting the police in their ongoing investigation and echo their call to refrain from engaging in speculation and misinformation whilst they establish the facts behind this tragic incident."

Our prayers, and those of every parish and school, are with Harvey, his parents, family and friends for a young life lost and all those affected by this tragedy Bishop Ralph Heskett

Bishop Ralph Heskett, Bishop of Hallam expressed his condolences to Harvey’s family.

He said: “Our prayers, and those of every parish and school, are with Harvey, his parents, family and friends for a young life lost and all those affected by this tragedy.

“My thoughts are also with the students, staff and community of All Saints Catholic High School at this time.”

Father Mark McManus, parish priest at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, said there will be a Mass for Harvey at 10am on Saturday.

The teenager was a former pupil St Joseph’s Academy, and the priest said: “Our parish has a particular bond with St Joseph’s School and close ties with All Saints School.

“It would then seem most appropriate that we offer our support wherever and whenever we can and most especially through our public prayer.

“Our Mass will be offered for Harvey and his family, and friends, for the two school communities and for all who have been marked or touched by this terrible tragedy.”