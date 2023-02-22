Jump to content

Further arrests after woman’s body is found in Sheffield

Officers forced entry to a home and discovered the body of 49-year-old Sarah Brierley.

Dave Higgens
Wednesday 22 February 2023 15:23
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found a woman’s body at a property in Sheffield.

Officers forced entry to a home in the Woodhouse area of the city shortly after 8am on Monday and discovered the body of Sarah Brierley, 49.

South Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both arrested on Monday, have now been released on bail, the force said.

Ms Brierley was found dead inside a property in Skelton Close.

A post mortem examination found that she died of serious head injuries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death.

“Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days while we gather information and speak to residents. We continue to ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

