Boy, 15, seriously injured in school stabbing
A 14-year-old boy was detained after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in Sheffield on Monday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in Sheffield, police have said.
It happened at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in the city at around 12.17pm, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 14-year-old boy was detained and emergency services are at the school, the force said.
The 15-year-old’s family has been informed.
Granville Road was closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and police asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.
A force spokesman said: “We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”
It is the second time that the school has gone into lockdown in a week.
According to reports, on January 29 headteacher Sean Pender sent a message to parents, saying: “The reason for the lockdown was due to threatening behaviour between a small number of students where threats were made of physical violence.”
A 2023 Ofsted report rated the school, which had 1,398 pupils at the time, as “good”.
Inspectors found that most pupils behaved well, and they said “a strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school”.