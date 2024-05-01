Boy, 17, held on suspicion of attempted murder after three injured at school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were injured at a secondary school in South Yorkshire.

A child was assaulted and two adults suffered minor injuries in the incident at The Birley Academy in Sheffield on Wednesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene after responding to reports of “an incident involving a sharp object at the school” on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.

The school said it had gone into “lockdown” following the incident but that “all students and staff are safe,” and no-one was taken to hospital.

Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community Police spokesperson

Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries, the force said.

A child was also checked over after being assaulted.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.

“We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

A statement from The Birley Academy said: “This morning we went into lockdown following an incident at the school and have since taken the decision to close the school.

“The safety of students and staff is paramount and all students and staff are safe. Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.

“We would like to praise our staff for their professionalism and our students for the way they responded. We continue to work closely with the police and will update as required.”